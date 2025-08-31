freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €28.30 ($32.91) and last traded at €28.38 ($33.00). 203,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.62 ($33.28).

The company’s 50 day moving average is €27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.14.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

