Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Benev Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The firm has a market cap of $429.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Benev Capital had a net margin of 41.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

