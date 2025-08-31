CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

CreditRiskMonitor.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 2,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Down 5.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.02.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.04%.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

