Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.29 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.29 ($0.31). Approximately 4,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 103,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.30 ($0.33).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 57.58 and a quick ratio of 49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.75 million, a P/E ratio of 337.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.16.

Get Mineral & Financial Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineral & Financial Investments

In related news, insider James Lesser sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23, for a total transaction of £25,875. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.