Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Stock Price Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as €22.05 ($25.64) and last traded at €22.05 ($25.64). 1,445,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.44 ($27.26).

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

