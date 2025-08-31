Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 207,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 339,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Roth Capital set a C$1.20 target price on Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$1.49.

The firm has a market cap of C$467.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

