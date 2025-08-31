Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 141,545 Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. $SDHC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 840,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,545 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Smith Douglas Homes were worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,211,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 298,227 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 486,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Smith Douglas Homes ( NYSE:SDHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.38). Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.01 million. Analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Smith Douglas Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price target on Smith Douglas Homes and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith Douglas Homes

In other news, Director George Ervin Perdue III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,746.05. This trade represents a 69.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 24,652 shares of company stock worth $466,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith Douglas Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

