ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 74 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $294.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.96.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

