Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 87,303 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,572,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,303 shares during the period. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor makes up approximately 2.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $117,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZWS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 112,050 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 985,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 364,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,903,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $4,750,437.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. This trade represents a 53.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $444,156.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 328,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,117.84. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,529. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:ZWS opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

