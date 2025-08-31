Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 11,583 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 5.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $270,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,007 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,511.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,758,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,055,000 after buying an additional 1,649,046 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 53,148.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,541,000 after buying an additional 1,317,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,185,000 after buying an additional 739,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $240,665,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.74 and its 200-day moving average is $321.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $274.25 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

