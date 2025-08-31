Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Holdings Trimmed by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 1.6% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.3%

CASY stock opened at $494.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.52 and a 1 year high of $531.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,140.52. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total transaction of $4,317,082.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,623,404.34. This represents a 24.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

