Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 105,194 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,194 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 2.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.43% of CoStar Group worth $143,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,320 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,203,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,783,000 after buying an additional 418,128 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,436,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,400,000 after buying an additional 524,601 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $586,403,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,612 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 357.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

