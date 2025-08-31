ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $61.76 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

