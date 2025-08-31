70,000 Shares in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. $GILT Bought by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Gilat Satellite Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $2,755,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 22.3% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 424,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of GILT stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $538.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GILT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Gilat Satellite Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILT

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.