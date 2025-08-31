70,000 Shares in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. $GILT Bought by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Gilat Satellite Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $2,755,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 22.3% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 424,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance
Shares of GILT stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $538.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on GILT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Gilat Satellite Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.
