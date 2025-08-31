ICW Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Wall Street Zen cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $61.94 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.