140,000 Shares in Toast, Inc. $TOST Purchased by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000. Toast accounts for approximately 2.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Toast by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toast by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,051 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $50,847.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 222,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,353.84. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $69,038.26. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 63,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,357.24. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,554 shares of company stock worth $17,333,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

