Apis Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. $RCAT

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Red Cat comprises about 1.9% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Cat were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Red Cat by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Red Cat by 30.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Red Cat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Red Cat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Red Cat in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Red Cat Price Performance

Red Cat stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.44. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Cat

In other news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 387,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,278.10. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 16,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $161,260.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 113,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,239.34. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,060. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

