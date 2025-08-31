Apis Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delcath Systems, Inc. $DCTH

Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. Delcath Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Delcath Systems worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 944.7% during the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 143,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $5,084,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Delcath Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.40 and a beta of 0.82. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

