United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL is Khrom Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 743,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 211,339 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up about 6.9% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $51,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,552,200,000 after acquiring an additional 413,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,011,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 10,777.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after buying an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 26.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,855,000 after acquiring an additional 964,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,396,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,853,000 after acquiring an additional 150,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $105.00 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.