Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in MSCI by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

MSCI Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MSCI opened at $567.57 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.