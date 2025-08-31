ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.26.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,557 shares of company stock worth $11,275,816. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.