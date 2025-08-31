Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 142,832 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 1,933.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,832 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 742.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anonima stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.

YPF Sociedad Anonima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.43). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.32%.The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

