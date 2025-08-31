Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $35.60 Million Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. MiMedx Group accounts for about 2.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $35,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.79. MiMedx Group, Inc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.79 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

