Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 127,247 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for 2.2% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $45,761,993.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 40,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $4,202,117.01. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,408 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,921.68. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,818,493 shares of company stock valued at $570,818,204. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

