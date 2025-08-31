Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Takes $503,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,946 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total value of $20,722,402.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,674.44. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,422 shares of company stock valued at $126,452,337. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

