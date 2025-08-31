3,921 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Bought by Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $737,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.