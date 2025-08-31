Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. $RBBN

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,511,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 627,421 shares during the quarter. Ribbon Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Ribbon Communications worth $37,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.The company had revenue of $220.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

