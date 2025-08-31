Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the quarter. Ares Management makes up about 5.3% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3,262.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 108,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $19,585,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,830,064.16. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 44,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $7,975,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,530,522 shares of company stock valued at $275,565,856. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.6%

ARES opened at $179.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.63. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 258.96%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

