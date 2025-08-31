Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE Stock Position Lifted by Northern Right Capital Management L.P.

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises 6.4% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $15,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,632.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.03). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 458.14% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

