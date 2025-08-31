Khrom Capital Management LLC Has $19.31 Million Stake in The Chemours Company $CC

Khrom Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 755,862 shares during the period. Chemours accounts for approximately 2.6% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Chemours by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 170.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In related news, insider Damian Gumpel acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,164.38. The trade was a 12.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Denise Dignam purchased 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $49,060.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,044.76. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,290 shares of company stock valued at $250,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.14% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.