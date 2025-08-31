Energy Income Partners LLC Has $72.67 Million Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,617 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for about 1.4% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $72,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $73.92 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Santander downgraded shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

