Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 791.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $455.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.99 and a 200 day moving average of $456.60.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

