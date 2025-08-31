Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 304,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 148,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 5.53.
About Mammoth Resources
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
