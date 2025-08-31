Financial Review: Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) versus Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) and Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Persimmon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Persimmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home 10.72% 16.22% 10.23% Persimmon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home 0 0 8 1 3.11 Persimmon 0 1 2 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home and Persimmon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus price target of $76.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Persimmon.

Risk & Volatility

Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Persimmon has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Persimmon”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home $8.17 billion 0.83 $883.31 million $8.66 7.77 Persimmon $4.09 billion 1.13 $341.33 million N/A N/A

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Persimmon.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Persimmon on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name. In addition, the company offers financial services, title insurance, and closing settlement services. It operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Persimmon

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.