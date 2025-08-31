Head-To-Head Comparison: Valhi (NYSE:VHI) vs. Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) and Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Valhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Valhi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Compass Minerals International and Valhi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 1 2 1 0 2.00 Valhi 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Valhi has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.33%. Given Compass Minerals International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Valhi.

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valhi has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Valhi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.12 billion 0.71 -$206.10 million ($2.92) -6.53 Valhi $2.10 billion 0.22 $108.00 million $3.43 4.75

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Minerals International. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Valhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -9.87% -16.70% -2.77% Valhi 4.69% 7.02% 3.53%

Summary

Valhi beats Compass Minerals International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Minerals International



Compass Minerals International, Inc., provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand name; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products; and develops and produces a portfolio of magnesium chloride-based aerial and ground fire retardant products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Valhi



Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. The company’s Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company’s Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. It also holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dixie Rice Agricultural L.L.C.

