Analyzing Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Personalis has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -113.70% -47.57% -35.05% Assembly Biosciences -117.20% -149.01% -39.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Personalis and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Personalis and Assembly Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $84.61 million 5.13 -$81.28 million ($1.28) -3.82 Assembly Biosciences $28.52 million 6.64 -$40.18 million ($5.58) -4.43

Assembly Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis. Assembly Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Personalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Personalis and Assembly Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Assembly Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Personalis currently has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 51.67%. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.55%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Personalis.

Summary

Personalis beats Assembly Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection. The company offers NeXT Personal, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence in cancer; and ImmunoID NeXT, a tissue-based test that combines whole exome (DNA) and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing data with advanced analytics to provide a multi-dimensional view of the tumor and the tumor microenvironment from a single sample. It also provides NeXT Personal Dx, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of MRD and recurrence in cancer; and NeXT Dx, a comprehensive tumor profiling test that unlocks the entire exome (DNA) and transcriptome (RNA) with matched tumor-normal analysis. In addition, the company performs whole exome sequencing (WES) of cancer tissue and matched blood samples for diagnostic companies as an input to their products; and whole genome sequencing (WGS) on human samples for research projects, such as population sequencing initiatives, as well as offers sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics companies, universities, non-profits, government entities, and patients. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company also develops ABI-4334, a next-generation capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV). In addition, it develops an oral non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor targeting transplant-related herpesviruses; and a small molecule interferon-a receptor agonist targeting HBV and HDV. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

