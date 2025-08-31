Analyzing Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bread Financial and Garden Stage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 3 5 4 0 2.08 Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bread Financial presently has a consensus price target of $64.91, indicating a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Bread Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Garden Stage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Garden Stage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bread Financial and Garden Stage”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $4.80 billion 0.64 $277.00 million $5.91 11.21 Garden Stage $5.47 million 0.65 -$4.32 million N/A N/A

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Volatility & Risk

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garden Stage has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Garden Stage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 6.05% 13.10% 1.83% Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bread Financial beats Garden Stage on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Garden Stage Limited operates as a subsidiary of Oriental Moon Tree Limited.

