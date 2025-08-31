Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Position Boosted by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,938,000 after purchasing an additional 104,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,132,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,135,000 after acquiring an additional 494,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,985,000 after purchasing an additional 268,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HLT opened at $275.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.27 and a 200-day moving average of $249.56.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.