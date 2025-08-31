Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 411.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,470,000 after buying an additional 2,249,241 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $141,963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after buying an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,940,000 after buying an additional 959,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $92,811,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6%

CAH stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.54 and a 52 week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

