The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 33,576 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.27% of Darden Restaurants worth $66,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,666,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926,901 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 913,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,768,000 after acquiring an additional 136,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2%

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.83. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.98 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,816.95. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total value of $160,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,189.50. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

