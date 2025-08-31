The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $58,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.