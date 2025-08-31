Energy Income Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $179.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.39. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 54.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.