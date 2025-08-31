Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $13.39 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 4.1% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,948 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $297.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

