Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in NeuroPace, Inc. $NPCE

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPCE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter worth $9,874,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 94.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,153,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 561,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 511,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at $5,727,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at $1,701,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $302.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 168.61%. The business had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 million. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NeuroPace from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut NeuroPace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

