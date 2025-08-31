Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up about 1.4% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $230,039,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,193,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,827,000 after acquiring an additional 601,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5,748.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 448,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,498,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 418,431 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diamondback Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $200.47.
Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.
Diamondback Energy Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
