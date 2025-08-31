Energy Income Partners LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Fortis $FTS

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortis by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fortis by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 158,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortis Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE FTS opened at $49.78 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

