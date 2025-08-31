HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.39. Approximately 53,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 681% from the average daily volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

HomeFed Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeFed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeFed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeFed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.