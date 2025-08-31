British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 7,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 21,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded British Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group cut shares of British Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
British Land Trading Down 0.1%
British Land Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a yield of 381.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
