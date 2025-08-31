Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.74 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $333.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.97 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $51,792,190. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

