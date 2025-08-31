262,157 Shares in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 262,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 177.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

